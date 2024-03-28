OSD of Revenue Section in Vigilance net while taking Rs 30,000 bribe

Nuapada: Narendra Kumar Chandrakar, the OSD of Revenue Section at Nuapada Collectorate, was apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while taking a bribe of Rs 30,000.

The officials of anti-corruption team apprehended him from near the Collectorate while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 30,000 as first installment out of overall demand of Rs 46,000 from a complainant for processing Settlement Revision File of his spouse and for issuance of ROR (Land Patta) in her favour from the Tahasil office, Komna in the district.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at two locations of Chandrakar from disproportionate assets (DA) angle.

In this connection, Koraput Vigilance P.S Case No. 08 Dt. 27.03.2024 U/s 7 P.C (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered. Investigation is in progress against accused Chandrakar. Detailed report follows.

Earlier in the day, a Commercial Tax Officer (CTO) and Goods and Services Tax (GST) Officer was nabbed by the Vigilance officials for taking bribe. He has been identified as Manas Ranjan Behera, the CTO & GST Officer of Enforcement Unit in Puri.

Behera was apprehended by Vigilance sleuths in front of Zilla School in Puri while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 30,000 from a complainant (vehicle owner) to release his detained vehicle.