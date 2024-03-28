Temperature touches 39 degree Celsius-mark in 5 places of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: As per the predication of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature has risen and touched the 39 degree Celsius-mark in five places in Odisha.

At 39.8 degree Celsius, Paralakhemundi recorded the highest temperature of the day followed by Boudh which boiled at a temperature of 39.5 degree Celsius.

Likewise, 39.2 degree Celsius temperature was reported in Nayagarh and Titlagarh. Mercury also soared to 39 degree Celsius in Bhawanipatna.

Below is the list of places where temperature of 38 degree Celsius or more was reported today:

Rayagada: 38.6

Malkangiri: 38.2

Phulbani: 38.9

Balangir: 38.9

Talcher: 38.6

Hirakud: 38

Sambalpur: 38

Jharsuguda: 38.3

Angul: 38.1

Cuttack: 38.4

Chandbali: 38.2

Meanwhile, the weather department has issued yellow warning for rain in Odisha for the next four days. According to IMD, the yellow warning for thunderstorm with lightning has been issued between 8.30 AM of March 29 and 8.30 AM of April 1.