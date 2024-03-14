Odishan tribal painting exhibition inaugurate in Dubai

Dubai: To foster Cultural Heritage of Odishan Tribal Art and to provide a scope for Tribal Artists to have an exposure visit, in its humble way the Odisha Lalit Kala Akademi under the Department of Odia Language, Literature & Culture, Government of Odisha with the inspiration of Naveen Patnaik, Chief Minister, Odisha, has made an endeavour for the first time to provide a platform to the tribal artists to express themselves and to showcase the glimpses of the rich aesthetic sense of ethnic tribes.

As many as 15 tribal artists of Odisha painted their respective paintings and exhibited before global audience at Hyatt place Dubai Al Rigga. His excellency Satish Kumar Shivan, the Consul General of India, Dubi inaugurated the Exhibition and expressed that the endeavour taken by Odisha Lalit Kala Akademi is praise worthy.

Internationally acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik, President of Odisha Lalit Kala Akademi presided over the function.

The Art works are based on Odishan Tribal Culture especially on Culture of Sauras, Santhals, Kolhas & Kandhas Painting which are also a part of their festive ceremonies. Fifteen Tribal Artists from Rayagada, Koraput, Mayurbhanja, Kalahandi, Keonjhar, Sundergarh district of Odisha participated and painted on Canvas using Acrylic Colors.

Artists Soubhagya Manjari Mallick, Dolly Jani, Binodini Behera, Suryalata Nayak, Subhadra Karoa, Sukumati Thiu, Bharati Tudu, Sujanamati Ekka, Indira Gamango, Anil Kerketta, Junesh Gamango, Jogi Sabaro, Samsan Gamango, Santosh Kumar Singh Khuntia and Rajendra Singh Laguri had participated and were felicitated on the occasion.Madhusudan Das, special secretary, department of Odia language literature and culture, Government of Odisha welcomed the Guests while Panchanan Samal, secretary, Odisha Lalit Kala Akademi coordinated the inaugural function. Many Artists and Art lovers including students of Art Schools at Dubai visited the Exhibition.

