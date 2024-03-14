Alliance suspense deepens as BJD keeps mum after Manmohan Sama deletes tweet on denial

Bhubaneswar: The suspense on alliance between the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJD) in Odisha deepened further with the State ruling party keeping mum over the topic after the state president of the saffron party Manmohan Sama deleted post denying the alliance.

It is to be noted here that Samal on his X handle today denied the alliance between both the parties and declared to fight the upcoming elections in Odisha alone and form the government. However, later he removed the post

Later, he was reportedly called by the central leadership of the party for a discussion in New Delhi.

On the other hand, the BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik called for a crucial meeting at his residence this evening. Several senior leaders of the party attended the meeting.

It was expected that the regional party would take a final call regarding alliance with the BJP. However, BJD vice-president Debi Mishra, who attended the meeting, informed that the party supremo convened the meeting to decide the poll strategy and how to reach out to the people at the grassroots.