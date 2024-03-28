Odisha Youtubers surrender in Jajpur, know why!

Jajpur: Odisha Youtubers from Jajpur district surrendered to police, said reliable reports in this regard on Thursday. Both Monalisa and her husband surrendered.

According to reports, the Odisha Youtubers surrendered to Jajpur Road Forest Department office. Monalisa was accused of illegally keeping wild animals and posting videos on social media.

Further it is worth mentioning that, they kept monkeys in their home and posted videos and photos of the wildlife on social media. Earlier, the forest department had raided Monalisa’s house on March 24.

After getting the news, the husband and wife had fled from the scene. A monkey was rescued by the forest department during the raid. The forest department tried to catch Monalisa and her husband. But, the forest department did not get the couple at the address and returned empty-handed.

Later, a case No. 275/24 was filed against them by the Forest Department. After all these incidents, while Mona Lisa and her husband surrendered this morning, action will be taken after investigation, Jajpur Road Forest Officer Jyoti Ranjan Mohapatra said.