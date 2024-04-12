Odisha youth sets Guinness World Record by running on treadmill for 12 hours

Rourkela: In an astonishing achievement, an Odisha youth set a Guinness World Record by running on treadmill for 12 hours continuously. According to reports the official website of the Guinness World Records, “The greatest distance run on a manual treadmill in 12 hours (male) is 68.04 km (42.27 miles).”

The website further read, “This astonishing act was achieved by Sumit Kumar Singh (India), in Rourkela, Odisha, India, on 12 March 2024.” It is further worth mentioning here that, Sumit attempted this record to create awareness for mental health and the benefits of staying active.

The record has been achieved in the category, “Greatest distance run on a manual treadmill in 12 hours (male)” Sumit was delighted after creating a Guinness world record. He further said his objective was to make people aware of fitness and mental health issues post the age of 30 years. His next aim is to represent India in a 24-hour world championship.

It is worth mentioning here that, Sumit holds the International Book of Records as the world record holder for the completing in the most number of full marathons in a single month.

