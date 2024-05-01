Salman Khan house firing: Accused Anuj Thapan dies by suicide in police custody

Mumbai: The main accused in Anuj Thapan, arrested in firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s house attempted suicide in police custody on Wednesday.

He was immediately rushed to the hospital but died while undergoing treatment.

Reports say, Thapan was in a cell along with 10 other accused. Around 11 am, he allegedly went to the bathroom and when he did not come out for a long time, the police break open the door and found he had committed suicide. He was immediately rushed to the GT hospital where he was declared dead.

So far, there is no clarity on the reason behind the suicide, another officer said.

Thapan was arrested last week by the Mumbai Crime Branch from Punjab for allegedly supplying weapons to shooters who fired five rounds outside Khan’s residence on April 14.