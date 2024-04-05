Odisha: Samarth Verma appointed as Additional Secretary in Works Department

Odisha
By Himanshu
0

Bhubaneswar: Samarth Verma was appointed as the Additional Secretary in the Works Department on Friday. On the other hand Cuttack Collector Vineet Bhardwaj was appointed as the Director-cum-Additional Secretary, Drinking Water and Sanitation.

A notification issued by the General Administration and Public Grievance Department of the Government of Odisha on Friday said that Samarth Verma, the Additional Chief Administrator, Shree Jagannath Temple Administration, Puri with additional charge of Additional Secretary to Government, Works Department was appointed as the Additional Secretary to Government, Works Department.

Similarly Cuttack Collector Vineet Bhardwarj was appointed as the Director-cum-Additional Secretary, Drinking Water and Sanitation, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department.

 
Also, Ms Parul Patawari, Collector and DM of Jagatsinghpur was appointed as the State Project Director, Odisha School Education Programme Authority, Bhubaneswar. The post of State Project Director, Odisha School Education Programme Authority was declared equivalent in status and responsibility to the post of Joint Secretary to Govenrment provided in the IAS Cadre of the State.

Besides, Dr. Subhankar Mohapatra, was appointed as the Director, Rural Development.

Himanshu Guru is a senior sub-editor & journalist based in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. He has worked for both print & online media.

