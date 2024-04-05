Arindam Dakua appointed as Collector of Cuttack

Odisha
By Himanshu
Dakua appointed Cuttack Collector
0

Bhubaneswar: Arindam Dakua has been appointed as the new Collector and District Magistrate (DM) of Cuttack in Odisha. Similarly, Anupam Saha was appointed as the Collector and DM of Jagatsinghpur. It was notified by the General Administration and Public Grievance Department of the Government of Odisha on Friday.

As per the information, Arindam Dakua, the Director-cum-Additional Secretary, Drinking Water and Sanitation with additional charge of State Mission Director, Odisha Livelihoods Mission was appointed as the Collector and DM of Cuttack.

 
Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates
 

Similarly, Anupam Saha, the State Project Director, OSEPA with additional charge of Member Secretary, Mo School and Labour Commissioner, Odisha was appointed as the Collector and DM of Jagatsinghpur district.

Also read: BJD Announces 3rd List Of Candidates For Odisha Assembly Polls 2024: Check List Here

Himanshu 6201 news 1 comments

Himanshu Guru is a senior sub-editor & journalist based in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. He has worked for both print & online media.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.