Arindam Dakua appointed as Collector of Cuttack

Bhubaneswar: Arindam Dakua has been appointed as the new Collector and District Magistrate (DM) of Cuttack in Odisha. Similarly, Anupam Saha was appointed as the Collector and DM of Jagatsinghpur. It was notified by the General Administration and Public Grievance Department of the Government of Odisha on Friday.

As per the information, Arindam Dakua, the Director-cum-Additional Secretary, Drinking Water and Sanitation with additional charge of State Mission Director, Odisha Livelihoods Mission was appointed as the Collector and DM of Cuttack.

Similarly, Anupam Saha, the State Project Director, OSEPA with additional charge of Member Secretary, Mo School and Labour Commissioner, Odisha was appointed as the Collector and DM of Jagatsinghpur district.