Shocking! Condom found in cold drink in Odisha, details here

Odisha: In a shocking incident, a condom has been found in a cold drink in Odisha’s Gajapati district said reports on Wednesday. While summer heat is increasing across the state, Gajapati district is also experiencing unbearable heat. Be it the general public or the commuters, everyone is forced to drink something cold to quench their thirst.

An incident has been reported from Mohana Bazar and Sahi of Gajapati district in Odisha that is sure to shock everyone. We have already heard about insects and worms coming out of cold drink bottles at various times. But there is something that has been found in a Rs. 10 cold drink pack that will shock and disgust you. The cold drink belongs to a well-known company in India.

A condom has been spotted in the cold drink glass, much to the shock of the person who bought it. The incident has now baffled the local people. The visual of the incident has gone viral on almost all social media platforms.

However after the incident of condom found in cold drink in Odisha, the locals have questioned the safety of such beverages. They have asked how the soft drink of such a big company had a condom in it. However, immediately after this incident, the shopkeeper called the dealer to the spot and returned all the cold drinks he had bought from him.

On the other hand, the local residents and intellectuals have said that immediate and strict action should be taken against the company. Customer beware!