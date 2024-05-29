Man dies allegedly due to online gaming in Cuttack, details here

Odisha
Athgarh: In a shocking incident a man allegedly died due to online gaming in Athgarh block of Cuttack district in Odisha said reports on Wednesday.

According to reports, his body was recovered in a hanging condition from Mundia sahi under Tigiria police station limits in Nuapatna area of Cuttack.

The deceased has been identified as 38-year-old Keshari Pradhan a resident of Basudevpur village. The Tigiria police reached the spot and are continuing the investigation.

While the cause of the death is still unclear. The Tigiria Police Station In-charge Ranjan Samal has informed that the incident took place due to playing online games.

