SC rejects Arvind Kejriwal’s plea for 7-day extension of interim bail

New-Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s plea for 7-day extension of his interim bail on medical grounds in a corruption case linked to the Delhi liquor policy.

The Supreme Court registry refused to accept the application saying that a verdict on the challenge to the arrest is already reserved, Kejriwal’s plea for an extension of interim bail is unrelated to the main petition and the Chief Minister was given liberty to move trial court for regular bail, the plea is not maintainable.

Notably, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief had got interim bail on May 10 to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections and was asked to surrender to Tihar jail on June 2.

Mr Kejriwal had sought an extension on medical ground and requested the court for an urgent hearing today.