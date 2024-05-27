Odisha vigilance raid in Kalahandi on PEO, details here

There has been a Odisha vigilance raid in Kalahandi district on Monday on a PEO (Panchayat Executive Officer) identified as Sanyasi Nayak. The PEO was appointed in Kaniguma G.P under Th.Rampur Block, Kalahandi.

The PEO has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance at Bhawanipatna Town while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs. 10,000/- ( Rupees Ten Thousand) from a complainant for processing Muster Roll and release of payment of labors under MGNREGA Scheme.

The entire bribe money has been recovered from Sri Nayak, PEO and seized. Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at three locations of Nayak from DA angle.

In this connection, Koraput Vigilance P.S Case No. 10/2024 U/s 7 P.C (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered. Investigation is in progress against accused Nayak, PEO. Detailed reports awaited.

