Temperature to rise by 2 to 3 degrees from May 28 in Odisha post cyclone Remal

Bhubaneswar: Odisha will not be affected by cyclone Remal, light rain will occur at a few place said the weather department earlier on Monday.

According to reports, light rain may occur at one or two places in the Northern parts of Odisha due to the effect of the cyclonic circulation.

Reports say that as much as 92.8 mm rainfall has been recorded in Nayagarh’s Ranpur. Heavy rain was recorded at four other places.

Further it is worth mentioning that, the weather department has estimated that the day temperature will increase by 2 to 3 degrees and it will remain like that till May 31.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has revealed that the cyclone Remal has weakened into a cyclonic storm and is likely to weaken gradually even further today.

However, the severe cyclonic storm created havoc in several areas in Bengal coast before weakening. Meanwhile, flight operations are yet to commence at the Kolkata airport after they were suspended on Sunday noon until 9 am on Monday morning as precautionary measure.

It is worth mentioning here that the landfall process began at 8:30 pm over the adjacent coasts of West Bengal and Bangladesh between Sagar Island and Khepupara.

Due to the impact of the cyclone, heavy rains lashed over several places that flooded homes and farmland, and left a trail of destruction.

During the landfall, winds gusted up to 135 kilometres per hour which led to flattened fragile dwellings, uprooted trees and knocked down electric poles. Reportedly, one person got injured after being hit by debris in the Gosaba area of the Sundarbans.

Notably, more than a lakh people were evacuation from vulnerable areas in West Bengal before the cyclone.

Giving the update of the natural disaster, the Indian Coast Guard said it was “closely monitoring the landfall of cyclone Remal with disaster response team, ships, hovercraft standby at short notice to respond to post-impact challenges”. “Follow official advisories, Stay informed and stay safe,” it further said in a tweet.