Odisha man falls prey to cyber fraud, loses Rs 5.21 lakh

Cuttack: A man from Odisha’s Cuttack district reportedly became the victim of cyber fraud and lost a whooping amount of Rs 5.21 lakh from his bank account.

One Anant Kumar Maharna of Khandol village under Mahanga police station of the district reportedly got a link on his WhatsApp.

The link allegedly had an interface similar to the app of a bank. As Anant opened the link he was asked for some inputs one by one. Without knowing that he was falling prey to the cyber fraud, he followed the instructions and gave the details as he was directed.

Anant realised he became victim of cyber fraud only after Rs 5.21 lakh were deducted from his bank account.

Meanwhile, Anant alleged that he received a phone call yesterday evening. The caller reportedly identified himself as an employee of a private bank where he had an account and was asked to update his KYC.

When Anant said that he would go to the bank to update the KYC, he was advised to do it online and the caller sent him a link to update the same. While updating, he allegedly felt to sleep and went to the bed. However, when he woke up in the morning, to his surprise he found out that all the money from his bank account was stolen.

Not knowing what to do next, Anant reported the matter at the Cyber ​​police station and demanded action. Based on his complaint, the cyber police has reportedly started an investigation.

On the other hand, cyber experts have appealed people not to open any such suspicious links or share bank details with strangers.

Also Read: Odisha Govt Appoints Retired IPS Officer Santosh Upadhyay As OPRB Chairman