Odisha Govt appoints retired IPS Officer Santosh Upadhyay as OPRB Chairman

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government today appointed retired IPS officer Santosh Kumar Upadhyay as the Chairman of Odisha Police Recruitment Board (OPRB), read a notification issued by the Home Department.

As per the notification, the state government has set certain terms and conditions while appointing him as the OPRB Chairman.

Below are the conditions:

The engagement is for a period of two years from the date of his joining or until further orders whichever is earlier. The emoluments are to be calculated based on the basic pay minus pension (before commutation of pension). Vehicle and other logistical support is to be provided by the SPHQ. He is to report to the Home Department.

The additional charge of Rajesh Kumar (IPS), Director, SFSL as Chairman, OPRB will cease from the day Upadhyay assumes charge, the notification added.