Odisha Govt appoints retired IPS Officer Santosh Upadhyay as OPRB Chairman

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government today appointed retired IPS officer Santosh Kumar Upadhyay as the Chairman of Odisha Police Recruitment Board (OPRB), read a notification issued by the Home Department.
As per the notification, the state government has set certain terms and conditions while appointing him as the OPRB Chairman.
Below are the conditions:
- The engagement is for a period of two years from the date of his joining or until further orders whichever is earlier.
- The emoluments are to be calculated based on the basic pay minus pension (before commutation of pension).
- Vehicle and other logistical support is to be provided by the SPHQ.
- He is to report to the Home Department.
The additional charge of Rajesh Kumar (IPS), Director, SFSL as Chairman, OPRB will cease from the day Upadhyay assumes charge, the notification added.