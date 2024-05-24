Odisha: Group clash in Pipili, 2 critical including samiti member

Pipili: Political violence has been seen in Pipili of Puri district. There is an attack between two groups. Gadhar Parida, a member of Panchayat Samiti, and two others were seriously injured. Gadhar’s right leg was broken while the other’s hand and shoulder were broken. They have been shifted to Bhubaneswar Capital Hospital in critical condition.

Last night, some BJP workers, including Savya Gadadhar, were passing through Subudhipada of Kagalpur Panchayat on a bike, when some people present there attacked them. However even after a long time passed, BJP has alleged that the police did not reach the spot. There was intense protest about the incident.

Later BJP MLA candidate and district BJP president Ashrit Patnaik were present at Pipili police station while BJP workers surrounded the Pipili police station. The police reached the spot and conducted an investigation into the matter.

Election violence in Athgarh of Cuttack district in Odisha had been experienced May 23, as many as five people have been injured in the clash said reports. It has been reported that the clash took place between two groups in Harijan Sahi of Tardingi village under Athgarh police station.

Yesterday evening money and liquor was being distributed on behalf of a political party. On hearing this news, the workers of the rival party reached the spot and protested. After being provoked, they were beaten and attacked with deadly weapons. More than five workers of BJD have been injured.

One person is in critical condition while one minor has been shifted to Cuttack Children’s Hospital in critical condition. Police is investigating the incident of election violence in Athgarh.

Recently on May 16 pre-poll violence was experienced in Khallikote of Ganjam district in Odisha.