Madhya Pradesh: Betting racket busted, 9 held, Rs 15 crore in cash seized

New Delhi: A huge betting racket was busted in Madhya Pradesh. Police busted the online betting racket in Ujjain city on Thursday night and recovered about Rs 15 crore in cash.

As per reports, the recovered amount included foreign currency including dollars, pounds and euros. Nine persons were nabbed in this connection during the raid.

Reportedly, the racket operated online satta on various games, including the T20 cricket World Cup.

According to Police the main accused is absconding. Further investigations are underway, the police said.