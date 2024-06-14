Madhya Pradesh: Betting racket busted, 9 held, Rs 15 crore in cash seized

Nation
By Himanshu 0
Madhya Pradesh: Betting racket busted

New Delhi: A huge betting racket was busted in Madhya Pradesh. Police busted the online betting racket in Ujjain city on Thursday night and recovered about Rs 15 crore in cash.

As per reports, the recovered amount included foreign currency including dollars, pounds and euros. Nine persons were nabbed in this connection during the raid.

Reportedly, the racket operated online satta on various games, including the T20 cricket World Cup.

According to Police the main accused is absconding. Further investigations are underway, the police said.

Also read: 1st Indigenous Loitering Munition Nagastra-1 delivered to Indian Army

 
Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates
 
Himanshu 6561 news 1 comments

Himanshu Guru is a senior sub-editor & journalist based in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. He has worked for both print & online media.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.