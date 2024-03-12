Each Bhagabata Tungi in Odisha to get Rs 50,000 assistance: CM Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar: Each Bhagabata Tungi across Odisha will get Rs 50,000 assistance, announced Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today. There are 7,200 Bhagabata Tungis in the State.

As per the announcement, the amount will be spent on making the Bhagabata Tungis in the State more proactive.

According to an official press release, development work of the Bhagabata Tungis will be undertaken through the Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department.

Bhagabata Tungi is the spiritual, cultural and social soul centre of our rural life. It binds the entire village in a thread of unity. This great symbol of our culture and tradition, Bhagabata Tungi is a glorious representation of the cultural identity of the Odia people.