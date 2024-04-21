Odisha announces summer vacation in schools due to soaring temperature

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government on Sunday announces summer vacation in all schools from April 25 in the wake of severe heat wave conditions across the state.

As per notification, issued by I&PR department, all the government, private schools and aided ones will close for annual break from April 25, 2024.

Apart from this, the state government has announced morning class for schools for three days from April 22 till April 24, 2024. The classes will be conducted from 6.30 am to 10.30 am.

On April, 17, the Odisha government announced that all schools in the state will be closed from April 18 to 20 due to heat wave forecast.