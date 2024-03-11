Odisha FM, Kandhamal MP lay foundation stone for KIMS hospital in Bhanjnagar

Berhampur: Odisha Finance Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha and Kandhamal MP Achyuta Samanta today laid foundation stone for the Bhanjnagar ranch of Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) hospital.

The 100-bededed hospital is expected to be a great help for the people of the locality and provide better health services.

While speaking on the occasion, the Finance Minister appreciated the efforts of Samanta for giving more importance to the health services of the locality.

On the other hand, the Kandhamal MP said that the hospital will be ready within one year and will try to provide the best possible health services to the people.

Samanta also attended a Nijukti Mela in Kandhamal and gave away the appointment letters to the deserving candidates.

Both the Minister and MP also inaugurated and laid foundation stone for a slew of developmental projects in the Kandhaml Lok Sabha constituency.

