Odisha election: SRC releases heat wave contingency plan, asks collectors to stay alert

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) has released heat wave contingency plan in view of 2024 general elections.

In his letter to all the district collectors, SRC Satyabrata Sahu has asked them to take mitigation, preparedness and response measures.

“You are aware, the General Election, 2014 has been declared by the Election Commission of India. Accordingly, Joint Secretary, NDMA, MHA, GoI vide letter No.1-105/2023-PP dated 06.03.2024 has communicated to have effective heat wave management in the State. During this period, there may be extreme heat wave conditions which challenge to health and conduct of election. The IMD has issued seasonal outlook on temperature and rainfall for hot weather season during March to May, 2024. The maximum temperature is most likely to prevail over most of the parts of the State. Similarly, IMD has been issuing daily bulletins during the summer season. You are requested to follow these bulletin daily for appropriate actions,” the SRC said in a letter.

“It is further requested to take mitigation, preparedness and response measures. Heat wave mitigation measures involve multi-sectorial and multi-dimensional administrative approach such as provisioning of drinking water, temporary shelter, rescheduling of working hours, rescheduling of timing of schools/ public educational institutions and providing better medical emergency services and public health, etc. to reduce the negative impact of extreme heat wave conditions. Being an election year, several rallies are going to be held and proactive measures need to be taken with the help of concerned line departments,” he added.

“Your personal attention is highly required for effective heat wave management in our district. Any untoward situation shall be brought before the undersigned for immediate intervention,” the SRC further said.