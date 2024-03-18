Odisha: Senior Clerk-cum Cashier along with peon apprehended while taking bribe

By Subadh Nayak
senior clerk-cum cashier apprehended while taking bribe
Bhubaneswar: Sadasiva Sahoo, the Sr. Clerk-cum Cashier of the office of SE. RW (PH) Division, Bhubaneswar and Pradipta Kishore Dash, Peon of the same office have been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance at their office while demanding and accepting bribe.

According to reports, the anti-corruption team apprehended while taking a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a complainant (Contractor) for facilitating release of his pending bills towards execution of sanitary works of a Govt. Building.

Sahoo accepted the demanded bribe money Rs 20,000 from the complainant and handed over the same to Dash, Peon. Following this, both were nabbed by the team of Odisha Vigilance.

The entire bribe money has been recovered and seized from the possession of Dash.

In this connection, Bhubaneswar Vigilance PS case no- 6/2024 U/s 7 PC (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered. Investigation is in progress against both the accused persons, namely Sahoo, Sr. Clerk, and Dash, Peon.

Detailed report follows.

