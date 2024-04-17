Odisha continues to experience unbearable heat, Yellow Alert issued

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is continuously experiencing unbearable heat for a few days now. Meanwhile, the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow alert for heat wave for many parts of the state.

As per the weather department, the day time temperature is likely to increase by four to six degrees in many parts of the state in the next four to five days. The weather department has informed that there is a possibility of record temperature rise between 43 to 45 degrees in some districts from April 17 to April 20. In view of such weather conditions, the department has issued a warning for heatwave for the next five days.

Yesterday, Baripada boiled at 43.6 degree Celsius as temperatures rose above 40 °C in 29 places in Odisha. At least 18 cities recorded daytime temperatures above 41 °C and the weather condition is predicted to get hotter again.

Here is the list of the places where the daytime temperatures above 41 °C was recorded yesterday (April 16th)

Baripada – 43.6°C

Nuapada – 42.4°C

Paralakhemundi – 42.4°C

Talcher – 42°C

Boudh – 42°C

Bhubaneswar – 41.9°C

Malkangiri – 41.9°C

Nayagarh – 41.7°C

Angul – 41.7°C

Chandbali – 41.6°C

Khurda – 41.5°C

Titlagarh – 41.5°C

Jagatsinghpur – 41.5°C

Jharsuguda – 41.4°C

Balasore – 41.1°C

Kendrapara – 41.0°C

Dhenkanal – 41.0°C

Bhadrak – 41.0°C

