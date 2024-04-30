IMD issues Red alert for 9 districts of Odisha as heatwave intensifies, Baripada records highest with 38.4°C at 8.30 am

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alert for nine districts as heatwave intensifies in Odisha.

As per date given by the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, red warning has been issued for districts including Khurda, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Angul and Cuttack.

Likewise, orange alert for heatwave condition has been issued for districts including Sambalpur, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Bolangir, Sonepur, Malkangiri, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Gajapati, Nayagarh, Nabarangpur, Deogarh, Nuapada, Sundergarh, Rayagada and Jharsuguda.

Furthermore, yellow warning has been notified for Ganjam, Bargarh, Rayagada, Koraput and Puri.

Yesterday, 32 places of Odisha recorded temperature above 40 degree Celsius while Baripada turning out to be hottest place with 44.8 degrees. As per the official data, mercury touched the 44°C mark in four other places, apart from Baripada. They are Angul (44.3°C), Boudh (44.1°C), Talcher (44 °C), and Bhawanipatna (44.3°).

As many as eight places also witnessed temperature of 43 degrees or more. They are Titlagarh (43.5), Dhenkanal (43.2), Bhawanipatna (43), Nayagarh (43), Malkangiri (43), Balangir (43), Keonjhar (43) and Nuapada (43).

Keeping weather condition in mind, Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar has issued following precautionary measures:

Drink sufficient water or ORS to keep yourself hydrated, even if not thirsty.

Avoid or reschedule heavy work and heat exposure during peak hot hours (12.00PM – 04.00 PM)

Stand in shades and covered areas.

Vulnerable people (Children, Older and Sick) to avoid heat exposure.

Wear light colour cotton clothes.

Cover your head, use a cloth, hat or umbrella.

Update:

Odisha’s Baripada record highest temperature at 8.30 am with 38.4 degrees Celsius. While, twin city of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack record temperature of 35.8 degree Celsius and 34.6 degrees Celsius respectively.

Temperature of different places of Odisha at 8.30 am: