Four police officers killed in North Carolina shooting, suspect killed

North Carolina: Atleast four police office were fatally shot and four other sustained injuries in a shootout in North Carolina on Monday , according to police.

Reports say, the deceased officers from the US Marshals Task Force were serving a warrant for a felon for possessing a firearm.

Some of the officers who rushed to the Charlotte neighborhood to rescue the first wave of officers were injured as a second shooter began firing on them after they killed the suspected man, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings said.

The police officers then entered a standoff and after three hours they entered the suburban Charlotte home. The armored vehicles smashed into it, ripping off windows and entire doorways that were left broken.

Four Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers who responded to the scene were shot while trying to rescue the wounded officers. One of them remains in critical condition, Jennings said. The neighbours said gunfire continued for several minutes after the shooting erupted.

WSOC-TV said their helicopter captured an armored vehicle driving through yards and knocking over recycling bins before officers removed a person with blood on their shirt who was then loaded into an ambulance, as reported by AP press.

After the home was cleared, the helicopter pilot said he couldn’t show the front lawn of the home because the scene was too graphic and disturbing.

