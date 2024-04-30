Cash worth Rs 75 lakh seized from passengers’ bags at Bhubaneswar Airport

Bhubaneswar: Cash worth Rs 75 lakh has been seized from two passengers in a day at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Odisha’s Capital city of Bhubaneswar.

According to sources, the case was seized from the trolley bags of the passengers. Reportedly, one of them has arrived from Delhi, while another reached the airport from Chennai.

The cash was detected inside the trolley bags during luggage screening at the airport. Following the detection, the airport authorities seized the money and initiated a probe into the matter. Meanwhile, reports suggest that the cash belong to a reputed businessman.

More detailed reports related to the matter are awaited.

Amidst general elections, checking is on peak in all parts of the state. Earlier, as many as 59 vehicles and Rs 3,60,000 cash were seized during blocking and checking in views of the upcoming elections in Bhubaneswar.

The cops seized cash of Rs 3,60,000 from one Amallan Jyoti Prakash Singh, a native of Chandaka, while inspecting his car during line checking near Omfed Chhaka of the State Capital city. Cops seized the cash from Amallan as he could not give any satisfactory answer regarding the money and detained him for interrogation.