5 killed in lightning strikes in Kendrapara district

Odisha
By Subadh Nayak
5 killed in lightning strikes in Kendrapara
Kendrapara: In an unfortunate incident, at least five persons were killed due to lightning strikes in three different places of Odihsa’s Kendrapara district on Tuesday.

One Purnchandra Chatoi (62), died after lightning struck him while he was spreading dried mung on his roof in Pundilo village of the district. Likewise, another man named Ashutosh Jena (18) of Bangari village also was being struck by lightning and died while covering the mung.

The third incident took place at Birijanga village when one Shivprasad Sahu (60) of Birijanga village was killed by lightning while he was plucking mung beans in his field.

Likewise, a woman of Birswati village died by lightning when she went to pluck mung from the field. She was identified as Ambika Malik (52).

One Anil Behera of Salianch village also died after lightning struck him while he was working in the field.

