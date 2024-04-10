Odisha BJD manifesto committee formed, see detailed report here

Bhubaneswar: Odisha BJD’s manifesto committee was formed today, recently MP Chandra Shekhar Sahu had been appointed as the manifesto committee Chairman of Biju Janata Dal.

The other members in the committee are Debi Prasad Mishra, Pratap Dev, Sudam Marndi, Mangala Kishan, Padmanav Behera, Kasturi Mohapatra, etc.

The party Supremo Naveen Patnaik has appointed Amar Patnaik as the convenor and Sasmit Patra as co-convener of the BJD manifesto committee.

It is worth mentioning that there are three non resident Odisha expert committee members in the committee. In total there are as many as 38 members in the committee, said the official press release.

The Committee will have discussion with various sectors of society, different areas, different age groups and prepare a manifesto that will lead to transformation towards “New Odisha-Empowered Odisha (Nabin Odisha – Sasakta Odisha)”.

Further it is worth mentioning that, the People of Odisha have been requested to kindly provide their valuable inputs through the email id: bjdmanifesto2024@gmail.com.