BJD appoints five senior leaders as Parliamentary Constituency Co-ordinator

Bhubaneswar: BJD Supreme Naveen Patnaik appointed five senior leaders as Parliamentary Constituency Co-orinator with immediate effect.

In a order released stated, Naveen Patnaik President of the Biju Janta Dal (BJD) has been pleased to appoint the following leaders as Parliamentary Constituencies Cor-ordinator

Here is the list of the newly appointees of the Constituency Co-ordinator

Chandra Sekhar Sahu for Berhampur constituency

Debashish Samantray for Bhadrak constituency

Pratap Jena for Kendrapara constituency

Sujit Kumar for Kalahandi

Subhasish Khuntia for Puri

