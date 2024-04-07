BJD appoints five senior leaders as Parliamentary Constituency Co-ordinator

Odisha
By Abhilasha
bjd appoints Parliamentary Constituency Co-ordinator
0

Bhubaneswar: BJD Supreme Naveen Patnaik appointed five senior leaders as Parliamentary Constituency Co-orinator with immediate effect.

In a order released stated, Naveen Patnaik President of the Biju Janta Dal (BJD) has been pleased to appoint the following leaders as Parliamentary Constituencies Cor-ordinator

 
Here is the list of the newly appointees of the Constituency Co-ordinator

  • Chandra Sekhar Sahu for Berhampur constituency
  • Debashish Samantray for Bhadrak constituency
  • Pratap Jena for Kendrapara constituency
  • Sujit Kumar for Kalahandi
  • Subhasish Khuntia for Puri

