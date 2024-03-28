Odisha assembly election 2024: Congress, BJP to announce candidates soon

Bhubaneswar: The Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) likely to announce the list of their candidates for the upcoming Odisha assembly election 2024 soon.

Speaking about the possible list of the party candidates, Senior Congress leader and chairman of Odisha campaign committee informed that the grand old party will declare candidate list in first week of April.

He further said that the party will field candidate in at Narla assembly constituency in Kalahandi and will form government by winning more than 100 seats in Odisha.

On the other hand, the saffron party is likely to release its candidates for the Odisha assembly election as State president Manmohan Samal and Organisational Secretary Manas Mohanty left for Delhi today. They will have meeting with the central leadership to finalise the names of the candidates for 147 assembly seats and 3 Lok Sabha seats.

It is to be noted here that BJP on March 24 had released the list of candidates for 18 Lok Sabha seats out of 21 in Odisha. However, it had not declared any candidate for the assembly seats of the State. Besides, it has not yet fielded anyone for the Kandhamal, Cuttack and Jajpur LS seats for the 2024 election.

In the contrary, the State ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) named candidates for a total of 72 assembly seats and 15 Lok Sabha seats and is expected to announce the candidates for the remaining seats in a couple of days.