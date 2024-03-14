Odisha 5T Chairman Karthik Pandian visits Khurda, offers prayers at Maa Barunei temple

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha 5T Chairman Karthik Pandian visited Khurda on Thursday and offered prayers at Maa Barunei temple, said reports.

According to reports, he reviewed the of development work in the famous Khurda Brunei Pitha. 5T Chairman Karthik Pandian reached the temple at 5:00 am today and offered prayers at Maa Barunei temple.

He worshiped and went around the city. Later, he discussed with the senior officers and servants about the development and beautification of the temple. He has meticulously studied the plan and decided to provide the best services to the devotees and to improve the temple surroundings.

He went around the temple and reviewed how the improvement work was going on. The Sita Kund at the Pitha will be developed. He studied the construction of road and ropeway to go to the top of the hills of Brunei. Along with Karthik Pandian, IAS Vineel Krishna, Khurda District Collector and other senior officials were present.

