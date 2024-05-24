Odisha: 5 critical due to Sulfuric gas leak in Ganjam

Ganjam: In a tragic incident due to a Sulfuric gas leak in Ganjam district of Odisha as many as five people have been critically injured.

According to reports, there has been a Sulfuric gas leak. The accident allegedly took place at a private company in Ganjam. While the work was going on this morning, the sulfuric tank pipe burst.

As a result, five people fell ill and as many as three of them are in critical condition. The critically injured have been admitted to Berhampur Medical College and Hospital. Ganjam police has reached the spot and is continuing the investigation. Detailed reports awaited in this regard.