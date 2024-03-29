No respite from heat, temperature to cross 40 degree Celsius in Odisha by April

Bhubaneswar: There seems to be no respite from heat in Odisha. Daytime temperature continues to rise in most parts of the state. Mercury is likely to touch 40 degree Celsius in most parts of the state by the end of March.

Odisha is likely to experience unbearable heat from the beginning of April. The day time temperature in state is likely to increase by two to three degree Celsius over the next few days. Similarly, the nighttime temperature will also witness a rise. Thereafter, any significant change in the temperature in Odisha is unlikely.

On Thursday, five cities of Odisha recorded day time temperature beyond 39 degree Celsius. Paralakhemundi stood as the state’s hottest city at 39.8 degree Celsius. Boudh recorded day time temperature at 39.5 degree Celsius while Nayagarh and Titlagarh stood at 39.2 degree Celsius. Meanwhile, Bhawanipatna recorded its day time temperature at 39 degree Celsisus.

On the other hand, the effects of Kalbaisakhi will be seen in the state for the next four to five days. Several parts of Odisha will experience slight to moderate rainfall till Arpil 1. The regional meteorological department has issued a yellow warning for rainfall along with thunderstorm and lightning. A yellow alert has been issued to Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, and Jajpur for today.