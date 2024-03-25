More than 20 luxury cars seized in Bhubaneswar, see details

Bhubaneswar: Reports say that, high-end luxury cars seized in Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha said reports on Monday.

According to reliable reports, expensive and luxury cars were lined up in front of the police station in Bhubaneswar. The Commissionerate police has seized vehicles such as Porche, Mercedes, BMW, Audi, Range Rover, Thar, etc.

The owners have been detained by the police. The police Commissionerate is in action mode this time. In this way, luxury cars seized in Bhubaneswar, the police seized more than 20 expensive vehicles last night.

Beware! Don’t forget to follow the law while celebrating the Holi festival in Bhubaneswar or else you will be facing stricter action as the Commissionerate Police has made elaborate arrangements to keep eye on wrongdoers.

Informing about the decision of the Commissionerate Police, Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh said that police will set up static posts at 31 locations and deploy 15 platoons of police forces across the State Capital city in order to keep eye on the wrongdoers during the celebration.

A Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) along with four Additional Deputy Commissioners of Police (ADCPs) and 8 Inspectors-in-Charge (IICs) will be in charge of the security during the celebration of the festival of colours, Prateek Singh informed.

As many as 17 extra mobile patrolling vehicles will be engaged to prevent any untoward incident. Besides, PCR vans along with striking force will also be put in place as part of security arrangement, he said adding that further said that the control room will have extra staff for surveillance and coordination.

“People will be arrested for drunk driving and passing comments on girls and women on the roads. Police also will take action against people arranging commercial parties on pretext of Holi celebration and alcohol consumption will not be entertained, the DCP warned.

Surprise raids will also be conducted on shops selling the Holi powders and action will be taken against those will be found selling any chemical Holi colous, the DCP said and advice people to have a safe Holi celebration.

On the other hand, the Odisha Fire and Emergency service has decided to deploy rescue teams near the Kuakhai River, Daya River (near Dhauli Square), Puri Canal, Balipatna (near Symphon) and Daya River (near Bankual Balianta) to meet any possible emergency.

The rescue teams will have lifebuoy, life jacket, Rubber boat with machine, rescue line, underwater BA set and etc.

