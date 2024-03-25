Fire department deploys personnel in river banks for holi celebration in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The fire department has taken a number of precautionary steps in Bhubaneswar to avoid any mishap on Holi in the capital city of Odisha. Reliable reports say that, fire department personnel will be deployed in the rivers where people generally flock to bathe after playing colours.

Reports say that the personnel of the cocerned department will be deployed in the following places ahead of holi celebration in Bhubaneswar, namely:

1. River Kuakhai

2. River Daya near Dhauli Square

3. Puri Canal

4. Balipatna near Symphony Mall

5. River Daya near Bankual and Balianta

The Deputy Fire Officer Abani Kumar Swain informed about the preparations taken in view of Holi. He further added that for holi celebration in Bhubaneswar, people will be deployed in the above mentioned five places by the Odisha Fire and Emergency service.

The rescue team will be deploy with Life buoy, life jacket, Rubber boat with machine, rescue line, underwater BA set among other things. This shall be done, “for the auspicious Holi festival in 2024 to avoid any incident.”