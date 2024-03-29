Loot from Baladevjew Temple in Odisha, probe underway

Odisha
By Sudeshna Panda
loot from Baladevjew Temple
Representational Image
Keonjhar: In a shocking incident, there has been a loot from Baladevjew Temple in Keonjhar district of Odisha said reports on Friday.

According to reliable reports in this regard, money has been stolen from the Hundi of the Baladevjew Temple in Keonjhar. Baladevjew deity is believed to be the ruling deity of Keonjhar district.

In the night, the miscreants broke the lock of the temple and took away the money and other charity items from the hundi of the Baladevjew Temple.

The police has initiated a probe in this matter. Detailed reports awaited in this matter.

