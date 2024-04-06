Former JE sentenced to 3 years’ rigorous imprisonment in DA case

Odisha
By Subadh Nayak
former je sentenced rigorous imprisonment
Jeypore: The Jeypore Special Vigilance Court convicted a former Junior Engineer (JE) of Gunupur in Rayagada district and awarded him three years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) on Saturday.

Apart from convicting the former JE named Saroj Kumar Panda, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on him in a disproportionate asset (DA) case. The court also directed Panda to undergo six months more rigorous imprisonment for the offence U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(e) PC Act, 1988 in default of payment of the fine.

 
It is to be noted here that the Vigilance had arrested Panda in 2013 for possession of disproportionate assets while he was working as Junior Engineer in Gunupur of Rayagada district.

With today’s development (conviction and rigorous imprisonment), the Vigilance officials will now move the competent authority and demand Panda’s dismissal from service, said sources.

