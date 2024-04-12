Mercury in Odisha to rise from tomorrow, IMD issues yellow warning for heatwaves

Bhubaneswar: Mercury in Odisha will rise from tomorrow, predicted the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and issued yellow warnings for heatwaves.

According to the weather department, due to anticipated north-westerly/westerly dry air and high solar insolation, maximum temperature (Day Temperature) likely to be more than 40°C at many places over the districts of Odisha and likely to be above normal by 4 to 5 degree Celsius over some districts of Odisha from 15th April, 2024 onwards.

The IMD has issued the following wellow warnings for heatwaves:

April 14: Hot and humid weather condition likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Boudh, Angul, Nayagarh, Khurha and Cuttack.

April 15: Heat wave condition very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Koraput and Malkangiri.

April 16: Heat wave condition very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Koraput, Malkangiri, Kandhamal, Boudh, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Keonjhar and Jajpur.

Meanwhile, the weatherman has suggested people to take the following steps to stay safe:

Avoid prolonged heat exposure. Wear light weight, light colored, loose, cotton clothes. Cover your head: use a wet cloth, hat or umbrella while going out during peak hours. Drink sufficient water even if not feeling thirsty to avoid dehydration. Use ORS, homemade drinks like lassi, torani (rice water), sugarcane juice, lemon water, buttermilk, etc. to re-hydrate the body. Caution workers to avoid direct sunlight during the peak hours. Schedule strenuous jobs to cooler times of the day. Increasing the frequency and length of rest breaks for outdoor activities. Pregnant workers and workers with a medical condition should be given additional attention. Recognize the signs of heat stroke, heat rash or heat cramps such as weakness, dizziness, headache, nausea, sweating and seizures. If you feel faint or ill, see a doctor/ hospital immediately. Farmers are advised to continue irrigation activities in sugarcane, summer maize, pulses and other crop and vegetables. Avoid alcohol, tea, coffee and carbonated soft drinks, which dehydrates the body and avoid high-protein food and do not eat stale food. Do not leave children or pets in parked vehicles Election rallies/ gatherings need to be judiciously monitored during peak hours of the day (11am to 3pm), Also people going for rallies/ gatherings advised to take necessary precautions to avoid prolonged exposure in high humid & temperature areas. Keep live stocks in shade and arrange drinking water for them.

