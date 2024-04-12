Polling personnel in Odisha to get cashless treatment at BSKY empanelled hospitals

Bhubaneswar: Taking a serious note of the prediction of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for severe scorching heatwave in the State, Odisha government has decided to provide cashless treatment to polling personnel under the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY).

As per a notification issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department of the State government, cashless treatment will be provided to all persons on election duty in case of heat stroke during the upcoming General Elections 2024. They will be admitted and given treatment at any of the BSKY empanelled private hospital in the State.

In her letter to all the empanelled private hospitals (inside State) under the Biju Swastya Kalyan Yojana, Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Government, Shalin Pandit said, “In continuation to this department letter no 4120 dated 15.02.2024, I am to say that in addition to all BSKY Package treatments, all persons on election duty shall also be provided cashless treatment in empanelled private hospitals in case of Heat Stroke during ensuing Simultaneous General, 2024. The cashless treatment shall be provided upon production of their appointment/ engagement order issued for Election Duty.”

“In such cases, the affected personnel are to be provided with immediate cashless treatment and the empanelled Private Hospital should raise the bill in OFFLINE MODE as per BSKY Package rates to State Health Assurance Society for necessary payment,” she added.