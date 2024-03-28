Mega fight expected between Bhartruhari Mahatab of BJP and Santrupt Mishra of BJD in Cuttack!

Cuttack: A mega fight is expected between Bhartruhari Mahatab of BJP and Santrupt Mishra of BJD for the General Elections 2024. Bhartruhari Mahatab joined BJP today in Delhi in a mega joining ceremony, said relevant reports.

The veteran leader of BJD Bhartruhari Mahatab recently left the party. So the Bhartruhari and Santrupt fight might happen for the Cuttack Lok Sabha constituency. However, BJD has already nominated Santrupt Mishra from Cuttack for the MP candidature.

According to reliable reports, BJP’s candidature of Bhartruhari Mahatab from Cuttack is almost finalized and hence a mega fight is assumed between the two.

After 24 years, BJD has given a new face in Cuttack. On the other hand, Bhartruhari Mahatab was not active in BJD for almost two years. There were earlier rumors that he would join BJP.

After the announcement of the list of BJD candidates for the upcoming general elections 2024, the political atmosphere in Odisha has become abuzz with activities.

The 72 MLA candidates and 15 MP candidates have started their preparation. Santrupt Mishra will contest as BJD candidate from Cuttack Lok Sabha seat. “This is a new journey for me,” Santrupt said.

Reports say that his campaign started with the blessings of Maa Cuttack Chandi. “Since childhood, I have always sought the blessings of Maa Cuttack Chandi for all my work. Now I have returned to my home town and will start a new workplace here,” Santrupt Mishra said while interacting with the media.

Ollywood Superstar Sidhant Mohapatra, and Padmashree awardee Damayanti Beshra also joined BJP at the party headquarters in Delhi.

