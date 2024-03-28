BJD candidates gather in Naveen Niwas to thank party supremo for trusting them

Bhubaneswar: Reports say that, BJD candidates in Odisha gather in Naveen Niwas to thank party supremo for trusting them. After the announcement of the list of candidates of BJD, there was a significant crowd at Naveen’s residence ahead of General Elections 2024.

According to reports, leaders who have got tickets for both the Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies are now at Naveen Nivas one after the other with flower bouquets. The leaders have come to thank the Chief Minister for being given the ticket.

Ganjam district Chhatrapur MLA Subas Behera, Digapahandi Biplab Panda, Kabisuryanagar Latika Pradhan, Niranjan Pujari, Srikanth Sahu, Santrupt Mishra, Cuttack Sadar candidate Chandra Sarathi Behera, Akash Das Nayak, Sauvik Bishwal, Pachuman Mohanty, Bikram Keshari Arukh, Pratap Dev. Other candidates gather in Naveen Niwas were Dr. Pramod Mallik, Sushant Singh, Ranendra Pratap Swain, Manas Mangaraj, Arvind Mahapatra, Prafulla Samal, Tukuni Sahu, Sudam Marandi, Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, Makar Naveen have reached the residence. The ticket aspirant were also seen going to Naveen Nivas.