Maoist camp busted in Odisha-Jharkhand border, huge amount of explosives seized

Odisha
By Abhilasha
Maoist camp busted

Rourkela: Security personnel busted a Maoist camp at Tento jungle under Goelkera police limits of Odisha-Jharkhand border on Wednesday morning and have seized huge amount of explosives from them.

Some poisonous substances, 12 wires, 2.5 kg of gun powder, 5kg of Ammonia Nitrate powder and 1 kg of sulphur powder and belongings of the ultras were seized from the camp area.

The anti-Maoist operation was carried out jointly by Chaibasa police, Cobra Battalion, CRPF and Jharkhand Jaguar at the Tento Jungle after they received a tip-off of presence of maoists along with the top-cadre at the Jungle.

The Maoists fled from the spot and huge amount of explosives were seized.

