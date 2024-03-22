Man gets 10 years rigorous imprisonment for raping minor girl on pretext of marriage in Bhadrak

Bhadrak: A court in Bhadrak district today sentenced a man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment after convicting him of raping a minor girl on pretext of marriage under Naikanidihi Police station limits.

A 15-year-old girl had filed a complaint at Naikanidihi Police station on May 11, 2014 alleging that one Jaga aka Ratikant Nayak (33) of Tambakhandi village in the district had raped her repeatedly on pretext of marriage. However, later he abandoned her when she asked to marry her.

Based on the complaint, police conducted an investigation and forwarded Jaga to the court after arresting him. Charges were frame against him under different sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

While conducting a hearing in the case today, Bhadrak Additional District Judge (POCSO) Mukti Ranjan Satpathy found Jaga guilty on the basis of witnesses and evidences. The judge also sentenced him to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000. In case of failing to pay the fine, the convict will have to serve another six months of rigorous imprisonment.

Meanwhile, the family members of the rape victim said that justice has been done to the girl by convicting and awarding 10 years of rigorous imprisonment to the accused.

