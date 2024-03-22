KISS Deemed to be University in Bhubaneswar receives NAAC A accreditation

Bhubaneswar: Reports say that, KISS (Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences) deemed to be University in Bhubaneswar has received NAAC A accreditation on Friday.

Taking to his official Facebook handle, the founder of KIIT and KISS University and the MP of Kandhamal Dr Achyuta Samanta has shared this piece of news. He has written, “I am so happy that KISS Deemed to be University has received the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) accreditation of A grade in its first cycle.”

The Founder further expressed his delight and wrote, (it is indeed) “a significant milestone since being recognized as a Deemed to be University in 2017.”

Samanta further explained in the post that, “This first cycle of NAAC A grade is a unique achievement for KISS. While we have many accolades, including the UNESCO International Literacy Prize 2022, this stands out as the pinnacle in academics,”

Further expressing his joy, he informed that, (NAAC A accreditation for KISS is) “a first of its kind for a school dedicated entirely to tribal children and providing fully free, residential education.”

KISS is a unique non-profit-cum-university that proudly provides higher education from PG to PhD, exclusively to indigenous youth, completely free of cost. As the world’s only exclusively indigenous university. The University has a growing worldwide name recognition, in addition to access to state-of-the-art facilities and research and teaching excellence.

The University was granted ‘Deemed to be University’ status by the University Grants Commission (UGC), Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India in 2017, and since then, there has been no looking back. Each academic year is full of achievement and growth for our KISS community.

Further, KISS is proud to have been recognized with a Leadership Award by the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes, in recognition of our commitment towards “Education For All”. In 2019, we were also the proud recipients of “Best University in Odisha” at the first-ever Odisha Education Awards.