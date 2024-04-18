Man convicted to lifetime imprisonment for raping minor girl in Keonjhar district

Keonjhar: A fatback court in Keonjhar district reportedly sentenced a man to lifetime imprisonment for raping a minor girl under the Kenjhar Town police station limits in 2022.

The court convicted Ansuman Mahapatra, the accused, based on the statement of 16 witnesses. Apart from the sentence, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him.

The court also directed the district legal services authority (DLSA) to pay a compensation of Rs 6 lakh to the family members of the rape victim.

It is to be noted that the minor girl, who got impregnated after being raped by Ansuman repeatedly, died after giving birth to a baby girl.

