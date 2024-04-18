Man brutally stabbed to death in Kendrapara

Kendrapara: A man was brutally stabbed to death by a youth at Balarampur Hanuman Temple Mandap in Odisha’s Kendrapara district today.

One Akshay Khatua of Sarang village under Kendrapada Sadar police station limits, along with one, Balaram Maharana reached the Balarampur Hanuman Temple Mandap in Talabaranga of Kendrapada town and was resting under the tree in view of the scorching heatave conditions in the area.

In the meantime, a youth identified as Aditya Behera, the younger son of Adikanda Behera of Balarampur village, approached them with a knife and tried to attack them all of a sudden before they could ascertain the reasons.

While Balaram managed to flee from the spot, Aditya stabbing Akshay multiple times in his chest following which the latter collapsed on the spot.

Some locals rescued Akshay from a pool of blood and admitted him at the district headquarters hospital (DHH) in a critical condition. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Some other locals also managed to catch the accused and handed him over to the Kendrapada Town police after they reached the spot for investigation.

Apartment from detaining Aditya Behera for questioning, police also seized a bike, two kit bags, a water bottle and a knife from the spot.

