Man arrested in Odisha for killing girlfriend in Kerala

By Subadh Nayak
Phulabani: A man was arrested in Odisha’s Kandhamal district on charges of killing his girlfriend in Kerala. The arrested accused has been identified as Samuel Badamajhi of Ramanaguda village under Kotgarh police station limits.

According to reports, Samuel and the deceased girl from Chanchedi village under Raikia police station limits of the district had gone to Kerala to work in a company.

The accused reportedly proposed the girl. However, he stabbed her with a sharp weapon causing her death after she denied his proposals.

 
Later, a case in this regard was registered against Samuel at Pichual police station of Kerala. Based on the complaint, police started an investigation and came to know that Samuel was hiding in his father-in-law’s house in Rangapanga village in Odisha.

With the help of Kotgarh police, a team of cops from Kerala conducted a raid at Rangapanga village and arrested the accused.

