Dhenkanal: 3 members of looters gang arrested, firearm seized

Dhenkanal: As many as three members of a robbery gang were arrested by a team of cops from the Kamakhyanagar police in Dhenkanal district on Tuesday.

The arrested looters have been identified as Minz Ibrahim Beg alias Fakira of Anantpur Sahi, Biswajit Behera alias Biki of Godi Sahi, and Anil Kumar Nayak.

Apart from arresting and forwarding them to the court, police also seized one gun, two rounds of ammunition, three bombs, one sword, one bhujali and a bike from their possession.

Speaking about the arrest of the trio, Kamakhyanagar IIC Dhiren Behera said that a team of cops conducted a raid at Altuma Raja Mahotsav ground after getting inputs about an 8-member robbery gang planning to commit robbery.

On seeing the police teams, all the members of the robbery gang started to run and escape. However, police managed to capture three of them while five others managed to flee from the spot, added Behera.

Further probe is underway to trace the other members of the gang, the IIC said.