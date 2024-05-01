LPG cylinder prices cut by Rs 19, check revised rates

New Delhi: LPG cylinder prices cut by Rs. 19, much to the joy of the consumers ahead of the upcoming elections, check revised rates here.

According to reports, oil marketing companies have revised the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders starting from Wednesday.

It is worth mentioning here that, the rate of 19kgs commercial LPG gas cylinders has been slashed by Rs. 19 with effect from today. Delhi retail sales price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder is Rs 1,745.50 from today.

Earlier on March 8 that is Women’s Day Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a reduction of Rs. 100 in the price of LPG cylinders.

PM Modi took to his official X (formerly Twitter) and announced, “Today, on Women’s Day, our Government has decided to reduce LPG cylinder prices by Rs. 100. This will significantly ease the financial burden on millions of households across the country, especially benefiting our Nari Shakti.”

“By making cooking gas more affordable, we also aim to support the well-being of families and ensure a healthier environment. This is in line with our commitment to empowering women and ensuring ‘Ease of Living’ for them,” the tweet further read.

Earlier, the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to give Rs 300 subsidy on each LPG cylinder. The decision to this effect was taken by the Union Cabinet on Thursday.

The Cabinet has reportedly approved the continuation of targeted subsidy of Rs 300 per 14.2 kg cylinder (and proportionately pro-rated for 5 kg cylinder) for up to 12 refills per year to be provided to the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) during FY 2024-25. As on March 1, 2024 there are more than 10.27 crore PMUY beneficiaries.

The total expenditure will be Rs.12,000 crore for financial year 2024-25. The subsidy is credited directly to bank accounts of the eligible beneficiaries.

